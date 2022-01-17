Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VMAR opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.58. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 350.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.