VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.