Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €238.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €193.10 ($219.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €181.18 and a 200 day moving average of €193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.