Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. 54,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,700. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.