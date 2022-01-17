VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 34.0% in December

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.