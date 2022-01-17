W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of W. R. Berkley worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.