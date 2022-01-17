Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €165.00 ($187.50) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €161.09 ($183.06).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded up €10.40 ($11.82) during trading on Monday, reaching €152.30 ($173.07). 242,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €147.12 and its 200-day moving average is €144.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

