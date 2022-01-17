WELL Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and $29,638.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

