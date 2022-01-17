Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 204 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

