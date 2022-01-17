Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,399 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $78.68 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

