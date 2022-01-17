Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $114,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

