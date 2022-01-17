Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 12,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

