Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

