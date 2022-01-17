Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,730. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 799.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 1,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

