Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,730. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $14.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
