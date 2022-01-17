Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Hold Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of WFC opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

