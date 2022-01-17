Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

WTHVF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.