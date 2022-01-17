Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,131 ($42.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -21.95. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60).

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

