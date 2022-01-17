Widercoin (WDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,113.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $63,157.94 and approximately $29,113.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 91.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

