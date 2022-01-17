William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $134,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $206.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

