William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $148.52 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,204 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Terminix Global worth $148,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMX. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

