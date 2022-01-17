William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 46,947.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $52,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

