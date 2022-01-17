William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Aptiv worth $81,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after acquiring an additional 358,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

APTV opened at $152.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

