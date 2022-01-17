William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 133,212 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,212 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $58,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

