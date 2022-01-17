William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,588 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aptiv worth $81,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.