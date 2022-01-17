Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.