Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

