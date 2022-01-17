Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.