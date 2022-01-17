Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 109 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.14 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.03 and its 200 day moving average is $355.78. The company has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.63.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

