Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $5,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 212.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

