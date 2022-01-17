Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

