Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

