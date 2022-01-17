Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

