Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.53.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
