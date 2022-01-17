Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 855,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97,284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 544,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.07 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

