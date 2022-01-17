Windham Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,962,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.58 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $119.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.