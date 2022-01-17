Windham Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW opened at $193.89 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.84.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.