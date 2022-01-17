Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.87. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.