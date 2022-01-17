Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WLFDY stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

