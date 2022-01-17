Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $476,562.05 and approximately $103,394.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.46 or 0.07639676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00358461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.00892032 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.00528301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00259540 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

