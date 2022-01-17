Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

