World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.99. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

