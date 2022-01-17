World Asset Management Inc Has $564,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $223.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

