World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $147.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.96.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.