World Asset Management Inc Sells 565 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $195.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

