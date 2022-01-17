World Asset Management Inc Sells 807 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.21 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

