World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $167.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.