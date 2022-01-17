Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 72.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Worthington Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

