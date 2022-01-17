WOWswap Price Tops $12.59 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $83,488.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.59 or 0.00029533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.09 or 0.07627090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.69 or 0.99967100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

