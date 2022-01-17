Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

XMTR opened at $54.34 on Monday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock worth $5,919,049.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

