XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.41 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

