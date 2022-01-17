Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.95 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $464.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.90 million and the highest is $468.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 159,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,630. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.